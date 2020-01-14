Bucks take 25-point halftime lead, crush Knicks

Shooting star

Talk has turned to Milwaukee’s chances of reaching 70 wins after the team had 35 at the season’s halfway mark. Only the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (72 wins) and 2015-16 Golden State Warriors (73) have eclipsed that mark. Those Warriors were outspoken about wanting to beat the Bulls’ record. But it’s not a subject Budenholzer is thinking about. “We appreciate we’ve had a great start, but there’s still a lot of work to do,” he said. “Defensively, individual pride, it feels like there are nights where we can’t keep the ball in front of us. Offensively, our execution, both when we’re playing motion and in the half-court stuff, we need to be better. That becomes more important in close games, in the playoffs.” … Bucks backup center Robin Lopez sat out for rest, taking his turn in the team’s plan to keep players fresh throughout the season. ... Green Bay Packers stars Za’Darius Smith and Aaron Jones received huge ovations when they were introduced during a timeout late in the third quarter. ... The Knicks signed forward Kenny Wooten to a two-way contract. The 6-foot-8 Wooten appeared in 24 games this season for the Westchester Knicks of the G-League, averaging 7.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 24 minutes per game. Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said he has been impressed with “the athleticism and the energy and the force that he plays with.” … Marcus Morris missed his fifth straight game with a neck injury, and the Knicks also were without Frank Ntilikina (sore groin) and Dennis Smith Jr. (oblique strain).