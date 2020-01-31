Bucks surprised at home by Nuggets

MILWAUKEE — Will Barton had 24 points and eight assists to lead the tired and short-handed Denver Nuggets to a 127-115 victory Friday night that snapped Milwaukee’s nine-game winning streak and handed the NBA-leading Bucks just their third home loss this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Milwaukee, finishing just shy of his fifth triple-double this season. Khris Middleton scored 24 points for the Bucks, who hadn’t lost at Fiserv Forum since Dallas beat them 120-116 on Dec. 16.

Malik Beasley scored 16 points for Denver. Nikola Jokic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Michael Porter Jr. provided 15 points and 11 rebounds as every member of the Nuggets that played scored in double figures.

Porter got tangled up under the Bucks’ basket and fell awkwardly at 10:27 of the fourth quarter. He was helped to the bench and did not return.

Denver shot 7-for-13 on 3-pointers in the third while the Bucks were simply outhustled and lost their touch from behind the arc, going 2-for-8. After trailing by seven at halftime, the Nuggets took their first lead at 78-77 late in the quarter on a 3 by Beasley. Barton hit a jumper and Denver never lost the lead the rest of the way.