Bucks stifle Trae Young, rout Hawks to even Eastern Conference Finals at 1-1

"That was a huge key from Game 1 to Game 2," Middleton said. "Game 1, they were able to get whatever they wanted on the court. Trae was getting in the paint, throwing those lobs and getting everybody else involved. Tonight we wanted to set the tone and just make sure they weren't going to be comfortable."

Brook Lopez scored 16 points for the Bucks. Middleton had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Antetokounmpo had nine rebounds and six assists.

Danilo Gallinari had 12 points and John Collins and Cam Reddish each added 11 for the Hawks.

Milwaukee pulled ahead in the opening minutes as Antetokounmpo continually got to the rim for easy baskets. The Bucks already owned a double-digit lead before going on a 20-0 run late in the second quarter to break open the game.

"We know what we've got to do," Antetokounmpo said. "Everybody knew we had to come in here and get this game. That's what we did from the first possession of the game."

