Bucks start three-game trip with lopsided loss to Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — De’Anthony Melton scored 24 points, Desmond Bane had 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies continued to win in the absence of scoring leader Ja Morant, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 127-102 on Saturday night.

Memphis won its fourth straight and eighth in the last nine games. Melton was 8 of 11 from the field, going 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, scoring 18 points in the third quarter when Milwaukee tried to make a run in the first game of a three-game trip. Khris Middleton had 16 points. The defending champion Bucks lost for only the third time in the last 13 games.

Milwaukee dropped into a tie for third with Boston in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind Philadelphia and Miami.

Antetokounmpo was listed as questionable before the game with a sore right knee, but after going through pregame warmups was deemed ready to play. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies continued to play without Morant who is nursing a sore right knee.

Antetokounmpo was 3 of 11 in the first half, part of Milwaukee’s 32% shooting.

Bane and Melton had 12 apiece as Memphis led 59-46 at the break.

Antetokounmpo came out with much more aggression in the second half, helping Milwaukee chip into the Memphis lead. But near the three-minute mark, Melton connected on a trio of 3-pointers to take the Grizzlies’ lead to 22.

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, who has led the team in scoring the last two games and was averaging 23 points in the last five, sat out with left ankle soreness.