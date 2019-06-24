After a painful exit from the playoffs last month, the Milwaukee Bucks had plenty of reasons to celebrate Monday night after taking home some impressive hardware at the NBA awards in Santa Monica, Calif.
Giannis Antetokounmpo earned his first most valuable player award after leading the Bucks to a league-best 60-22 regular-season record and the franchise's first Eastern Conference finals appearance since the 2000-01 season.
The 24-year-old native of Athens, Greece, averaged a career-high 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field before media voting for the awards closed at the end of the regular season.
Mike Budenholzer, in his first season as Milwaukee's head coach, was named coach of the year for the second time in his career. He joined former Bucks coach Don Nelson as the only coaches in franchise history to win the award.
"From the start of the year to the end of the year, what the team did is amazing... This award is about our team, so thank you." pic.twitter.com/wYn77rwY8M— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 25, 2019
Bucks general manager Jon Horst took home the executive of the year award for the first time. Horst made key acquisitions for the Bucks in the offseason — including Brook Lopez, Ersan Ilyasova and Pat Connaughton — while also pulling off a mid-season trade for veteran George Hill, who played an important role for the Bucks in the playoffs.
Horst is the second general manager in franchise history to win executive of the year. John Hammond, now GM of the Orlando Magic, won the award with the Bucks after the 2009-10 season.
“We are thrilled for Coach Bud in winning NBA Coach of the Year,” Horst said in a statement on Budenholzer's honor. “In his first season, Bud instilled a new culture and dynamic style of play that led us to 60 wins and the best record in the league."
NBA commissioner Adam Silver presented Antetokounmpo with the MVP award at the end of the awards show, which ran over two hours at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
"I'm extremely blessed," Antetokounmpo said while becoming emotional delivering his acceptance speech. "I want to thank the front office, the ownership for believing in me when I was 18 years old playing in Greece. They allowed me to lead this team, trusted me.
"I want to thank my dad," Antetokounmpo said of his late father Charles, who passed away at age 54 before the 2017-18 season. "Obviously, my dad is not here with me. Two years ago I had the goal in my head that I'm going to be the best player in the league. I'm going to do whatever it takes to help my team win and I'm going to win the MVP. Every day I step on the floor, I always think about my dad, and that motivates me to push harder and move forward even though my body is sore, even though I don't feel like playing, I always go and show up and I always go and do the right thing."
"This is just the beginning. My goal is to win a championship. I'm going to do whatever it takes to make that happen." pic.twitter.com/L0Q3WD0cl2— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 25, 2019
Antetokounmpo was also a finalist for the defensive player of the year award, which went to Utah's Rudy Gobert, a 26-year-old French center who averaged 15.9 points and 12.9 rebounds while blocking 2.3 shots a game for the Jazz, who finished the season with a 50-32 record.
In addition to Antetokounmpo, the other two finalists for the MVP award were Houston's James Harden, who averaged 36.1 points, 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds for the 53-29 Rockets; and Oklahoma City's Paul George, who put up 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists to help lead the Thunder to a 49-33 record.
Antetokounmpo's win was the fourth time a Bucks player has won the MVP award and the first time since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won in 1973-74. Abdul-Jabber, who struggled Monday night pronouncing Antetokounmpo's name while introducing highlights of Antetokounmpo's play this season, also won the league's top award in 1970-71 and 1971-72.
Other award winners Monday night included Dallas' Luka Doncic (rookie of the year), Toronto's Pascal Siakam (most improved player), L.A. Clippers' Lou Williams (sixth man), Washington's Bradley Beal (community assist honor) and Mike Conley Jr. (teammate and sportsman), who played for Memphis last season before being traded to Utah.
Also honored during the ceremony were NBA Hall of Famers Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, who were presented with lifetime achievement awards.