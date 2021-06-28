Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gladly cedes closer role to Khris Middleton

“It was really my blow-by speed,” Young said. “That’s a big part of my game, my ability to blow by anybody.”

If Young can't go in Game 4, or can only play limited minutes without his usual effectiveness, the Hawks will have to rely on a team effort to compensate.

That means Lou Williams playing a bigger role, Collins staying out of foul trouble, and Bogdan Bogdanovic being much more effective than he has been so far in the playoffs.

Bogdanovic, who was Atlanta's biggest free agent signing during the last offseason, has been the most glaring disappointment of the surprising postseason run by the conference's No. 5 seed.

Bothered by a sore knee, Bogdanovic is averaging just 12.3 points in the playoffs and has gone six straight games without reaching double figures. He was awful in Game 3, making just 3 of 16 shots to finish with eight points.

“His shot has not fallen for him, but he’s a guy who I believe that next shot is going down,” coach Nate McMillan said. “He had some wide-open looks that I’m willing to trust that he’s going to knock those shots down. It just isn’t falling for him. It hasn’t fallen for him this whole series."