Thanasis Antetokounmpo, an older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, is signing a fully guaranteed two-year, $3 million veteran's minimum deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo, 26, who was drafted by the New York Knicks in the second round in 2014, last played for Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League and the EuroLeague.
Thanasis also is the older brother of Dallas Mavericks power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and Alexis Antetokounmpo, who plays high school basketball at Dominican High School in the Milwaukee area.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Thanasis Antetokounmpo -- the older brother of the NBA MVP, Giannis -- have agreed to a two-year contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2019
The oldest Antetokounmpo brother, Francis, plays pro soccer.