 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Bucks sign Pat Connaughton to multiyear contract extension

  • 0
Pat Connaughton steal, AP generic file photo

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton steals the ball from Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk in the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles.

 JOHN MCCOY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton has signed a multiyear contract extension after scoring a career-high 9.9 points per game this past season.

"Pat is a key contributor to our success with his energy, toughness, teamwork and 3-point shooting," general manager Jon Horst said Monday in a statement. "Pat has continued to embrace our fans and the city of Milwaukee, and we're glad to have agreed to an extension with him."

The 29-year-old Connaughton played 26 minutes per game and made 2.2 3-pointers per game this past season to set career highs in both categories. He made 39.5% of his 3-point attempts.

He also had 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Connaughton has been with the Bucks for four seasons after three with the Portland Trail Blazers. He has career averages of 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 417 regular-season games.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics