Jon Horst at intro newser, AP photo

Milwaukee Bucks new general manager Jon Horst speaks at a news conference Monday, June 19, 2017, in Milwaukee.

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward Jordan Barnett to a training camp contract.

Barnett, 22, appeared in all five of the Bucks’ Summer League games and averaged 6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.6 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-7 Barnett wasn't selected in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing the final two seasons of his collegiate career with Missouri after transferring from Texas.

As a senior in 2017-18, Barnett averaged 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 32 games with Missouri while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from 3-point range.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments