The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward Jordan Barnett to a training camp contract.
Barnett, 22, appeared in all five of the Bucks’ Summer League games and averaged 6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.6 minutes per game.
The 6-foot-7 Barnett wasn't selected in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing the final two seasons of his collegiate career with Missouri after transferring from Texas.
As a senior in 2017-18, Barnett averaged 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 32 games with Missouri while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from 3-point range.