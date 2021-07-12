Bucks show the Suns that titles don't come easily

"We knew it was coming," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "We did not respond to it well."

Look, NBA Finals sweeps are rare. They've only happened six times in the last 46 years. All that's happened so far in this series is home-court has been protected; Phoenix won Games 1 and 2 in the Valley, Milwaukee went up to Deer District and took Game 3. Form has held.

This is no time to panic. That said, Antetokounmpo's knee is clearly not holding him back. Jrue Holiday was better. Khris Middleton played well. Bobby Portis gave Milwaukee some key minutes. The Bucks found their groove.

"We'll be fine," Suns forward Jae Crowder said. "We're going to watch film, we're going to talk this out, we're going to man up to it ... and just respond."

Booker was replaced with 48 seconds left in the third quarter and never returned, after shooting 3 for 14 from the floor and 1 for 7 from 3-point range. The last time he shot that poorly from the floor was Feb. 10, 2020, against the Lakers - almost a year and a half ago. The 10 points he scored represented his second-lowest total in 86 games this season.