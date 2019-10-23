MILWAUKEE — Wes Matthews' ability to knock down 3-pointers with ease made him an attractive addition to the Milwaukee Bucks' "Let it Fly" offensive philosophy.
But Matthews' defensive prowess makes him a perfect fit for a team laser-focused on winning an NBA championship.
Matthews, a Madison native and former Madison Memorial standout, joined the Bucks this summer on a two-year, $5.25 million contract. He filled a void created when restricted free agent point guard Malcom Brogdon signed an offer sheet with Indiana and was subsequently sent to the Pacers in a sign-and-trade deal.
Though hampered by injuries in each of the past two seasons, Brogdon was an invaluable threat on the offensive end — he averaged 15.6 points per game on 48.6% shooting while hitting 40.8% of his 3-point attempts last season. But Brogdon also served as the anchor on Milwaukee's dominant defensive unit, which led the league with a 104.9 defensive rating.
Losing Brodgon was a big blow, but the hope is Matthews, 33, an 11-year veteran, will fill that role on both ends of the court.
"I think the thing that stands out about Wesley is what he brings on the defensive end of the court," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Wednesday. "I think he's proven (that) during his career ... and he's just continued (to be) an elite defender on the wing. ... He'll guard anybody.
"There's just a great competitor in Wesley Matthews. That's what always stands out whenever you played against him. And then obviously, his ability to shoot from range and deep, in different environments, coming off of screens. I just think he's going to be a really, really good fit with our returning guys."
Matthews won't have to wait long for his first defensive test. He'll taken Brogdon's spot in the Bucks' starting lineup Thursday night when Milwaukee opens the 2019-20 season against James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Rockets in Houston.
"They have a unique style of play," Matthews said Wednesday following the team's final preseason practice session. "(Rockets coach Mike) D'Antoni likes to get up and down the floor and space the court out. They've got two MVPs on the same team — two friends, two guys who have played together. Houston has a unique chemistry. I've played them so many times through the years. James Harden has turned into one of most elite scorers this game has seen.
"We have our challenges ahead of us, but we're not backing down from anybody."
Throughout much of his career, Matthews has found himself matched up against the opposing team's top scoring threat. On Thursday night, that job will belong to Eric Bledsoe, who will be matched up against Harden. Matthews will be responsible for keeping Westbrook in check.
Matthews won't, however, have to do it alone. The Bucks' defensive system is based less on straight-up man-to-man assignments and instead uses a team-centric approach, something Matthews appreciates but, admittedly, is still getting used to.
"It's really different for me," Matthews said. "I've had to adjust because I'm so used to (thinking) 'I have to get the stop' and 'I have to stop the best player,' but that's not how this team is built. There are good defenders all across the roster and the way the philosophy is, there isn't pressure on one guy. In a sense, it takes a lot of burden off of me. I just have to make sure I'm in the right spot to cover my man."
So far, Matthews' defensive ability has made a positive impression on his teammates.
"His defense has always been more than solid," center Brook Lopez said. "We pride ourselves so much on that end — it's where we make our bread and butter — so he's going to fit right in and make us that much better."