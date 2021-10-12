Bucks set to begin NBA title defense after abbreviated offseason

Hill's return

This marks Hill’s second stint in Milwaukee. He played for the Bucks from 2018-20 and provided quality 3-point shooting off the bench before getting included in the four-team trade that brought Holiday to Milwaukee.

“They had to make that trade to get a guy like Jrue, which is a no-brainer in every situation,” Hill said. “He’s the best point guard in the league in many people’s eyes. There’s no hard feelings.”

Hill also was one of the leaders of the Bucks’ 2020 protest in the bubble that led to a temporary postponement of NBA playoff games.

Putting up points

The Bucks are coming off a season in which they scored 120.1 points per game. That made them the NBA’s highest-scoring team since 1983-84, when the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs both exceeded that average.

Familiar territory for Budenholzer

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer knows the demands involved in trying to win a second straight NBA title. Budenholzer was part of four NBA championship teams with San Antonio while working as an assistant on Gregg Popovich’s staff from 1996-2013. Those Spurs teams never won back-to-back titles.