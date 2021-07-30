Bucks select Seton Hall forward, Greek swingman in NBA draft

Fresh off winning their first NBA title in 50 years — and second in franchise history — the Milwaukee Bucks entered Thursday's draft with one selection.
They ended up with two.
Choosing at the top of the second round, No. 31 overall, Milwaukee picked power forward Isaiah Todd, who played in the G League last season. Soon after, though, the Bucks traded the rights to Todd to the Indiana Pacers for selections No. 54 and 60, and two future second-round picks.
Milwaukee then took Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili with its first pick and versatile Georgios Kalaitzakis with its second.
Mamukelashvili, 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, earned a share of Big East Player of the Year as a senior in 2020-21. He averaged 17.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season.
“Obviously a really gifted playmaker for his size,” a talent evaluator for an NBA team who has scouted Mamukelashvili extensively said last month, via the Asbury Park Press. “Can really pass the ball. There are very few players his size who can do what he can in these areas.”
Kalaitzakis is a 6-8 guard-small forward who played for Panathinaikos in the Greek Basket League.
It was no surprise that the Detroit Pistons grabbed Oklahoma State freshman All-American Cade Cunningham with the top pick to open the draft in New York. And it was the start of multiple teams spending high picks on playmakers with size, including Florida State forward Scottie Barnes and Australian teenager Josh Giddey climbing a bit higher than expected as top-six picks.
It comes at a time when the game has evolved to a more position-free flow, making players such as Cunningham, Barnes and Giddey more valuable than ever with their ability to roam all over the court.
Cunningham had been widely expected to be the first name called, though Pistons general manager Troy Weaver wouldn’t reveal plans earlier this week and said the team would look at every scenario, including trades. In the end, Detroit stuck with the 19-year-old mentioned as a potential top pick before ever stepping foot on the Oklahoma State campus.
The point guard from Arlington, Texas, lived up to expectations to become a first-team Associated Press All-American. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists with a game that allowed him to hit from 3-point range, score off the dribble or find teammates out of traps.
“It’s still pretty surreal to me,” Cunningham said. “I know how much responsibility comes with being the No. 1 pick. I know how much responsibility a city will put on the guy that they take No. 1. I’m more than excited to take on those tasks and try to deliver to the city of Detroit.”
Barnes had risen mock drafts in recent weeks but offered the first surprise of the night by going to Toronto with the No. 4 pick ahead of Gonzaga freshman point guard Jalen Suggs. Barnes is a long-armed 6-8 forward who ran the Seminoles' offense and has the capability to be an elite defender with his length and ability to chase smaller ball handlers on the perimeter.
That's why Barnes said he felt he could “fit right in doing different things” with the Raptors.
“A lot of what we like is his versatility," Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. "He’ll rebound it, he can guard, he can switch and guard multiple positions and he’s big enough to guard bigs down inside. He’s big enough to rebound with bigs. And we like to get out and go with the guys who are grabbing the rebound a lot.”
Two picks later, Oklahoma City grabbed Giddey, who was considered a potential lottery pick as a 6-8 floor leader known for his passing touch. He had played in Australia's National Basketball League with an all-around game (10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists) and has been part of the NBA Academy program designed to develop elite international prospects.
“It was really something I wanted to be a part of and kind of start from the bottom and move our way up in the league," Giddey said about the Thunder's rebuilding efforts. “It's a great young team and I can't wait to get down there and get started.”
It started with Cunningham, who attended the draft wearing a dark suit, shirt and tie with sparkles on his collars and cuffs. When the pick was announced, Cunningham kissed 2-year-old daughter Riley, sitting on his lap, then hugged family members and took the stage alongside NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to don a blue Pistons hat.
Houston followed at No. 2 by grabbing preps-to-pros teenager Jalen Green, who bypassed college basketball to play in the G League. The 6-foot-6 Green averaged 17.9 points on 46% shooting 15 games, showing off high-flying dunks, a willingness to attack the rim and a promising shooting touch.
Next up was Southern California freshman big man Evan Mobley, who went to Cleveland at No. 3. The 7-footer has potential as a mobile big man with length and the versatility to switch on switches. Suggs and G League forward Jonathan Kuminga were the other players considered to be in the draft's top tier, with Suggs going fifth to Orlando and Kuminga seventh to Golden State.
Duke forward Jalen Johnson, a former Sun Prairie and Glendale Nicolet athlete, was taken at No. 20 by the Atlanta Hawks.
Westbrook traded
The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell and the rights to first-round pick Isaiah Jackson.
The Lakers will also receive second-round picks from the Wizards in 2024 and '28.
• The Timberwolves sent point guard Ricky Rubio to Cleveland in exchange for forward Taurean Prince, a 2022 second-round pick and cash.