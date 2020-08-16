Bucks seeking return to form as they open playoffs against Magic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Milwaukee Bucks head into the playoffs seeking to regain the form that enabled them to earn the NBA's best record.

Milwaukee (56-17) has gone 3-5 since the NBA resumed play at Walt Disney World after a 4½-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. After losing only nine of their first 62 games this season, the Bucks have dropped eight of their last 11.

The Bucks' recent slump lends some intrigue to what otherwise looks like a lopsided first-round playoff matchup with the Orlando Magic (33-40). The best-of-seven series starts Tuesday.

“As a team, they’ve done a lot of great work in the season to put ourselves in this position,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Now we’ve got some work to do. We’ve got to sharpen up. We’ve got to get better. But I have total faith and belief in this group, what they’ve done to date, how they work and how they’ve performed.”

It’s worth noting the Bucks headed into the restart virtually assured of owning the No. 1 seed in the East, giving them little incentive while other teams were competing for playoff position.

Other things to know about the series:

Needing the Greek