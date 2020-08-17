Bucks seek rise from Eric Bledsoe, better defense in first-round playoff series

The Orlando Magic don’t appear to be much of a match for the Milwaukee Bucks — on paper.
That doesn’t mean things will be easy when the two teams open their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Tuesday afternoon at Walt Disney World.
While the Bucks come into the postseason holding the No. 1 overall seed, the Magic limped into the eighth and final spot in the East, winning just three of eight seeding-round games to finish with a 33-40 record.
A lack of healthy bodies was partially responsible for their poor showing in the bubble and the Magic will likely still be shorthanded when the series gets underway, but coach Steve Clifford’s team still has plenty of weapons at his disposal to keep the Bucks from mailing it in.
Center Nikola Vucevic led the Magic during the regular season with 19.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. In three games against the Bucks, he scored 18.7 points on 47.9% shooting, including 25% of his 3-point attempts.
Injury and illness for guards Evan Fournier and Michael Carter-Williams have left the Magic’s backcourt thin, but point guard Markelle Fultz is healthy and played well during the seeding games, averaging 12.3 points on 40.6% shooting while hitting 35.3% of his 3-point attempts.
“Fultz is a really good player,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We have a lot of respect for him.”
The job of containing Fultz and the rest of Orlando’s talented backcourt will fall primarily to Milwaukee point guard Eric Bledsoe, who comes into the postseason looking to erase the bitter taste left behind by a dismal showing during last year’s playoffs.
Bledsoe averaged 13.7 points on 41 percent shooting during the postseason and struggled mightily during the Eastern Conference finals, when he scored just 10.2 points per game and hit only 5 of 26 3-point attempts as the Bucks blew a 2-0 lead to the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors.
Getting Bledsoe going offensively will be an important aspect of the Bucks’ game plan. With defenses likely to focus most of their attention on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, Bledsoe is certain to find himself with no shortage of scoring opportunities.
Budenholzer thinks the defensive challenge presented by the Magic will help Bledsoe on the offensive end.
“They have some wings who are really tough covers, coming off screens and pin-downs which I think is something Bled is really good at,” Budenholzer said. “He’ll be really active and engaged (defensively), and sometimes that kinds of turns him loose on the (offensive) end to get into an aggressive mindset and that’s what we need from Bled.”
Defense was a strong suit for the Bucks during the regular season. Their 101.6 defensive efficiency before the shutdown was the league’s best, but they were eighth during the seeding round with a 110.2 mark. The presence of Brook and Robin Lopez, as well as Antetokounmpo, has made it nearly impossible for teams to score on Milwaukee in the paint, but stopping the 3-pointer has been a problem all season long.
Simply put, the Bucks will have to do a better job defensively if they have any hope of winning the franchise’s first championship since 1971. Budenholzer isn’t worried about his team not being up for the challenge.
“The playoffs bring out the best in people, especially defensively,” Budenholzer said. “We don’t talk about it a lot. I think there’s an increased level of preparation but it’s not like we have to say, ‘It’s the playoffs so we have to play harder.’ I think a lot of it comes naturally and instinctively.”
