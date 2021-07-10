Bucks seek home run starting in Game 3 after two road whiffs

“Game 2 we got smacked, embarrassed,” Middleton recalled. “A lot of people thought our season was done. We still believed in ourselves.”

The Bucks took the next two at home to even things up and won the series in a Game 7 thriller in Brooklyn, but they had some help in that comeback. Kyrie Irving missed the last three games with a sprained ankle and James Harden played through them without much speed because of a hamstring strain, leaving the Nets without much good guard play.

No such luck for the Bucks this time.

Booker and Paul have combined for 113 points, passing Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (106 in 2018) for the most points from a starting backcourt in the NBA Finals in the last 50 years.

The Bucks can't count on a change of scenery to change the way the Suns will attack them.

“It’s the finals. We’re playing for the prize,” Booker said. “I don’t think there’s going to be a storm that we haven’t seen.”

The Bucks are 7-1 at home in the postseason, but now they welcome what was the NBA's best traveling team. Phoenix was 24-12 on the road during the regular season and has gone 6-2 in the postseason, closing out all three of its series in its opponent's building.