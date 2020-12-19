Bucks see progress in preseason despite winless record

MILWAUKEE — The preseason wasn't exactly pretty for the Milwaukee Bucks, who capped off a winless slate with a 127-113 loss to the Pelicans on Friday night in New Orleans.

The results, which included a pair of losses to the Dallas Mavericks, shouldn't be surprising. With eight new players in the mix, getting everyone on the same page in terms of offensive and defensive schemes, individual tendencies and just general chemistry was going to be a challenge during a short training camp, even more so without the usual month of pick-up games and unofficial group workouts that usually take place in the lead-up to camp.

"It's taking our whole group a little bit of time to figure each other out," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "I think their conditioning is not bad, think it's just the familiarity, the touch. Whether it's their own individual game or more as a team, we still just need a lot more reps of five on five, but we're no different from any other teams. We're looking forward to having a couple good days of practice and then starting the regular season.

"Even though you're maybe not where you want to be, it's time to start competing, start getting after it, start getting better defensively and pushing yourself."