After two days of suspense, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday that Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics will be held Sunday at noon.

While the matchup with the Celtics had been set since Monday night when the Bucks completed their sweep of the Detroit Pistons to move back to Fiserv Forum for Games 1 and 2 of the second round, the date and time of the second-round opener had remained a mystery.

Game 1 is scheduled to air on ABC. The NBA has not said when the dates and times for the rest of the series will be announced.

With their win over the Pistons, the Bucks advanced to the second round for the first time since 2001, when Milwaukee reached the Eastern Conference finals before losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games.

The Boston Celtics, who completed a sweep of the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, defeated the Bucks last year in the first round 4-3 with a 112-96 win in Game 7 at TD Garden.