MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo called it “a crazy game.”

A little too crazy for the All-Star.

Antetokounmpo scored 43 points, Eric Bledsoe had 22 points and 11 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 148-129 on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum for their fifth consecutive victory.

“I think we were just trading baskets at one point,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’re a good team, but we’re trying to be a great team.

“Even though we scored a lot, we were sloppy. Defensively we have to pick it up a little bit because that’s not the face we want to show.”

The Bucks shot 60 percent (56-for-93) from the field and placed six players in double figures while becoming the first NBA team with 40 victories. Malcolm Brogdon scored 18 points and Khris Middleton finished with 16.

Washington trailed by as many as 25 in the first half, but closed to 120-113 on Chasson Randle’s layup with 10:22 left.

Bledsoe helped finish off the Wizards with 10 points in a quick scoring flurry, including a dunk off a missed free throw by Antetokounmpo. He made a 3-pointer with 7:07 remaining to make it 138-118.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 30 points and Thomas Bryant had 26.

The Wizards (22-32) played without Otto Porter Jr. after he was traded to the Chicago Bulls for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis.

A person familiar with the negotiations said late Wednesday that Washington had agreed to trade Markieff Morris to New Orleans for Wesley Johnson. There will be draft considerations in the deal as well.

Antetokounmpo went 17-for-21 from the field in Milwaukee’s highest scoring game of the season. He also had six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

But he credited Bledsoe for making the difference.

“He’s amazing,” Antetokounmpo said. “He’s been amazing all year. He came in with a defensive mindset. He was in the passing lanes. He made Bradley Beal take tough shots. He gave us the extra energy and we were able to close the game.”

The Bucks (40-13) rolled to 50 points in the first quarter on 20-for-27 shooting. They led 85-65 at the break.

It was the highest scoring quarter of the season for Milwaukee. The halftime total was two shy of the franchise record for points in a half set on March 14, 1979, versus the New Orleans Jazz.

Maker dealt for Johnson

Bucks center Thon Maker was traded to Detroit for wing Stanley Johnson.

A person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced publicly.

The 7-foot-1 Maker, who turns 22 this month, averaged 4.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 33.2 percent from 3-point range since being selected with the 10th pick in the 2016 draft, He started 34 games as a rookie in 2016-17 but has mostly come off the bench since then, appearing in just 35 games this season.

The 22-year-old Johnson, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound swingman who was taken eighth overall in 2015, averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in four seasons with the Pistons.

Johnson will be a restricted free agent following this season, while Maker is due $3.6 million next season on the final year of his rookie-scale contract.

Dekker plays

Former University of Wisconsin athlete Sam Dekker had 12 points in 21 minutes.

Washington 35 30 42 22 — 129

Milwaukee 50 35 35 28 — 148

WASHINGTON — Ariza 1-6 2-2 5, Green 6-10 5-5 22, Bryant 12-19 1-1 26, Satoransky 5-10 3-4 16, Beal 12-22 4-5 30, Dekker 5-10 0-0 12, McRae 4-7 0-0 9, Randle 2-7 1-2 6, Jenkins 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 48-92 16-19 129.

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 6-10 1-1 16, Antetokounmpo 17-21 6-11 43, Lopez 4-6 2-2 11, Bledsoe 8-16 2-2 22, Brogdon 7-14 1-2 18, Wilson 2-6 0-0 4, Ilyasova 4-4 2-2 12, Wood 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 4-8 0-0 9, Connaughton 0-0 1-2 1, Snell 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 2-3 2-4 7. Totals 56-93 17-26 148.

3-point goals — W 17-37 (Green 5-9, Satoransky 3-4, Dekker 2-4, Beal 2-8, Jenkins 1-1, McRae 1-2, Bryant 1-3, Ariza 1-3, Randle 1-3), Mi 19-30 (Bledsoe 4-5, Antetokounmpo 3-3, Brogdon 3-4, Middleton 3-5, Ilyasova 2-2, Snell 1-2, Brown 1-2, Hill 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Wilson 0-2). Rebounds — W 39 (Bryant 14), M 35 (Wilson 7). Assists — W 34 (Satoransky 10), Mi 33 (Bledsoe 11). Total fouls — W 23, M 20.