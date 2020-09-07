Bucks say Giannis Antetokounmpo's return from ankle injury for Game 5 uncertain

In the end, it didn't matter: The Bucks announced at halftime that Antetokounmpo would not return to the game. He was 8 for 10 from the field when he limped off, after scoring 19 of Milwaukee's first 30 points and being the only Bucks player able to manufacture much of anything against Miami in the early going.

“You feel for Giannis," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I hope it’s not lost what he did in those first 10 or 12 minutes on an ankle that’s not fully 100%. He was phenomenal to start the game and gave us a huge boost. I think they threw a big punch early and Giannis was able to keep us afloat."

Antetokounmpo originally turned the ankle inward on a drive in the first quarter of Game 3 of the series on Friday night. He finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists in 35 minutes, but he shot just 7 for 21 from the field and missed all seven of his 3-point tries.

Antetokounmpo insisted after Game 3 that the ankle did not bother him during the game.

He is widely expected to win the MVP award for a second consecutive season after averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. In the opening round of the playoffs against Orlando, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.6 points, 16 rebounds and six assists on 59% shooting from the floor and 39% from 3-point range.