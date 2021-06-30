Bucks say Giannis Antetokounmpo 'doubtful' for Game 5 vs. Hawks after no structural damage found in left knee

Antetokounmpo has been averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason. Milwaukee went 6-5 in the 11 regular-season games Antetokounmpo missed, including a stretch of six straight games in April when he also was dealing with an injured left knee.

“Guys get a chance to step up,” Bucks guard Jrue Holiday said after Game 4. “Guys get a chance to make big plays and on the biggest stage. I feel like us playing without him has given us some rhythm and just knowing what it’s like, making some adjustment that will be made. But at the end of the day, we’d rather play with him."

This is the second straight year that Antetokounmpo has dealt with an injury during the postseason.

Last year, the Bucks already trailed Miami 3-0 in the second round when Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle in Game 4, knocking him out for the rest of that series. The Bucks won Game 4 in overtime, but a Game 5 loss eliminated them.

The Hawks have their own injury issues.

Star guard Trae Young missed Game 4 with a bone bruise in his right ankle, and Capela took an elbow in the face late in the game. Hawks coach Nate McMillan didn’t have an update on either player when he spoke to the media Thursday morning.