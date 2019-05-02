MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will have to play at least one more game without Malcolm Brogdon.
The point guard, sidelined since tearing his right plantar fascia early in a game against Miami on April 15, was set to be reevaluated after missing the first two games of the Bucks’ second-round playoff series with the Celtics, which resumes tonight at TD Garden in Boston.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was non-committal when asked about Brogdon’s status during a media session prior to leaving for Boston, but he was listed as “out” when the NBA released its injury report later Thursday afternoon.
Brogdon was working out on the court at the Bucks’ downtown Milwaukee practice facility while Budenholzer met with the media.
“I think he’s in a good place,” Budenholzer said. “I think he continues to make progress. He continues to kind of move forward. We’ll see how today goes. See how he’s feeling and we’ll update (today).”
With Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez drawing much of the attention, the former second-round pick out of Virginia was quietly putting together his best season as a pro. He was averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in 64 starts before suffering the injury.
“With Malcolm out there we’re a totally different team,” Antetokounmpo said. “Having Malcolm out there, we just have a lot of threats out there. It definitely will take this team to the next level.”
Nikola Mirotic slid into Brogdon’s spot in the starting lineup before a broken thumb held him out of Milwaukee’s last 11 regular-season games. Sterling Brown took over in place of Mirotic, who returned to the starting lineup for Milwaukee’s 123-102 victory Tuesday night in Game 2, which evened the series.
That contest featured an impressive bounce-back effort from another of Milwaukee’s guards.
Eric Bledsoe was held to six points on 1 of 5 shooting in the series opener but came back strong in Game 2, overcoming a slow start to finish with 21 points and five assists.
“That’s our guy. That’s our Bled,” Lopez said. “After Game 1, you kind of knew that was coming, you definitely sense it from him as the aggressive guy.
“He has a very high motor, you know, high intensity and when he gets out there and he’s playing like that, it just takes us to a whole other level.”
He was a strong presence on the defensive end by helping to hold Celtics’ Kyrie Irving to nine points on 4-for-18 shooting after the point guard scored 21 with 11 assists in Game 1.
“He’s a phenomenal one-on-one player,” Bledsoe said of Irving. “All I can do is run him off the three-point line and trust my teammates behind me.”
Bledsoe struggled at times during last year’s first-round series with Boston and found himself locked in a war of words with Celtics guard Terry Rozier, who torched Bledsoe from beyond the arc — including one that gave the Celtics a 99-96 lead with 0.5 seconds of regulation remaining in Game 1 of that series.
In an interview earlier this week with ESPN, Bledsoe admitted that he didn’t respect Rozier at the time.
Now, a year later, Bledsoe has vowed to not let his emotions get the best of him — especially as the series moves to Boston, where a hostile crowd is certain to let him hear it.
“I know what is ahead,” Bledsoe told ESPN. “I know the crowd don’t forget nothing. I have to be way more focused going into Game 3. That’s the most focused I’ll need to be this entire series. That’ll be our toughest game.”