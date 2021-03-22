Bucks rout Pacers without injured Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Bucks also played without reserve forward P.J. Tucker because of a sprained left ankle. Tucker played 12 minutes and was scoreless Monday in his second game since he was acquired in a trade with Houston last week.

“We’ll see how he does overnight and what he feels like and looks like tomorrow,” Budenholzer said.

Indiana wasn’t close to full strength, either.

The Pacers were missing Malcolm Brogdon (sore lower back) and Myles Turner (sprained left ankle) and remained without T.J. Warren, who hasn’t played since Dec. 29 due to a stress fracture in his left foot.

“I don’t think it’s serious,” Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren said of the Brogdon and Turner injuries. “I would expect them back very soon.”

Even without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks made short work of the Pacers. Holiday recorded season highs in both points and assists.

Indiana’s Doug McDermott opened the game with a 3-pointer, but the Bucks scored the next 19 points and stayed in command the rest of the way.

“I just thought our overall readiness and our aggressiveness to start the game was not there tonight, for a number of different reasons,” Bjorkgren said.