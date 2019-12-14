Bucks rout Cavaliers for 18th straight victory

MILWAUKEE — The streaking Milwaukee Bucks are not slowing down.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and Khris Middleton had 24 on Saturday night to lead the Bucks to their 18th consecutive victory, 125-108 over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks have won 22 of their last 23 and improved to 24-3, one-half game ahead of the idle Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the league. The Bucks have not lost since Nov. 8 at Utah.

The streak is the second longest in franchise history. The Bucks won 20 consecutive games in the 1970-71 season on the way to winning their lone NBA championship.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 15 points and Jordan Clarkson scored 13 for the Cavaliers (6-20), who grabbed a brief lead in the second quarter on a jumper by Clarkson but were then outscored 34-14 to close the period.

The Bucks’ lead grew to as many as 28 points in the third quarter, and they cruised the rest of the way.

Cleveland, which had ended an eight-game losing streak with an overtime win over San Antonio on Thursday night, committed 18 turnovers.

Kevin Love added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland.