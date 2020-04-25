Bucks' Robin Lopez talks about unknowingly buying stolen Disney World items from ex-Disney employee

The Milwaukee Bucks center first noticed Spikes' eBay post advertising a "panel from Epcot of some kind."

"He had posted an item that was kind of intriguing to me as a collector," Lopez said. "I messaged him asking about the price and asking if he had anything else similar to that."

On the phone, Spikes told Lopez he also had headphones, a jacket and a hat worn by the Buzzy animatronic who once appeared in Epcot's retired Cranium Command attraction.

"That was a really exciting prospect," Lopez appeared to say, his words sounding slightly muffled on the audio. "I had asked him, 'Where did it come from? How did he get it?' I always wanted to make sure it was on (the) level. And I had been told that he got it from a cast member or Imagineer . who had worked there and it was given to them."

Lopez, who never met Spikes in person, plunked down $8,000 for the animatronic's costume via PayPal in 2018, he said.

His attention also turned to other memorabilia from rides that had been closed for years at Disney World.