Bucks' road swing toughens with stops in Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City

The Bucks have had better luck in Oklahoma City, going 5-6 there since the SuperSonics relocated from Seattle in 2008, and swept the season series with the Thunder last season, including a 121-119 victory in Oklahoma City on Nov. 10.

At 10-12, the Thunder is the only team during this stretch that currently has a sub-.500 record. Denver (12-10) sits sixth in the Western Conference while the resurgent Suns are fourth with a 13-9 mark, five games back of a Utah team that leads the NBA at 19-5.

Venues and history aside, the Bucks are heading into the trip playing their best basketball of the season and looking much more like the powerhouse they were over the past two seasons than the team that was still feeling itself out through the first few weeks of this season.

Here are three reasons why:

Coming in hot

During their winning streak, the Bucks are averaging 127.8 points while holding opponents to 105 points. At 118.6 points per game, Milwaukee leads the NBA in scoring.

The Bucks' defense is looking much more like the lockdown unit it has been over the past two years, as well. Milwaukee's 101.2 defensive rating over the past four games is the league's best during that stretch and at 108.9, the Bucks rank eighth for the season.