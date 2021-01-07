Bucks reserves Torrey Craig, Pat Connaughton remain out with injuries

The two have shown budding chemistry through the early portion of the schedule and their progress was on display late in the opening quarter when Forbes set a screen at the free throw line that allowed Antetokounmpo to drive through the lane uncontested for an easy layup.

Antetokounmpo returned the favor in the second, feeding Forbes for a cutting layup that gave Milwaukee an 11-point lead. Moments later, Antetokounmpo kicked out to Forbes for a 3-pointer to put the Bucks up 16.

It's exactly the scenario Forbes envisioned when he decided to sign with the Bucks, as well as what the team envisioned when Forbes was offered $4.7 million over two years.

"I remember when we played (against) him (Antetokounmpo) and when he would drive, everybody would have to be in the paint," said Forbes, who spent his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. "So obviously, there's going to be a lot of open shots. I didn't know he was this good of a facilitator but he makes the game so much easier and fun so it's just kind of a natural fit."

Merrill also missed the past two games because of a sprained left ankle, but he practiced and was listed as "probable" on the injury report.

Selected with the 60th and final pick in the 2020 draft, Merrill has appeared in five games and is averaging 2.4 points on 57.1% shooting while connecting on 4 of his 5 3-point attempts.