The Milwaukee Bucks have reached a deal with free agent Kyle Korver on a one-year contract at the veteran minimum, according to ESPN.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Korver's agent Jeff Schwartz confirmed the agreement on Saturday.
The 38-year-old Korver will be re-united with coach Mike Budenholzer, who coached the veteran sharpshooter for over three years in Atlanta, including in 2015 when Korver made his lone all-star appearance.
Over 16 seasons in the NBA, Korver is averaging 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range.
Korver began last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Utah Jazz, who dealt Korver this offseason to Memphis. He was traded again over the summer to the Phoenix Suns, who waived the veteran to clear cap space.
Korver, who has led the NBA four times in 3-point shooting, also reportedly had interest this offseason from the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
After the signing the Bucks will have one of their 15 rosters spots available. Both of the team's two-way slots are occupied with the additions of Cam Reynolds and Frank Mason III.
This story will be updated.