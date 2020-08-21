Bucks regain momentum against Magic heading into Game 3

It was the kind of performance Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer expected but he still found plenty of room for improvement.

The Bucks had difficulty at times holding off Orlando, which scored eight straight after falling behind by 23 late in the first half and then got within 12 midway through the third behind six straight shots by center Nikola Vucevic. Milwaukee's bench, led by guard Pat Connaughton, stifled both rallies.

Containing Vucevic has been no easy task. He hit 15 of 24 shots, including five 3-pointers, to finish with 35 points in Game 1 but the Bucks did a better job of guarding him on the perimeter in Game 2, when he hit only two of eight 3-point attempts.

"The entirety of the 48 minutes, I was mostly happy," Budenholzer said. "Vucevic, particularly it felt like the start of the third quarter, made some tough shots but the end of the day, I think we did a significantly better job in other areas and he's a very, very good player and we have a ton of respect for him. But I think overall our defense was in a good place."