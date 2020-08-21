Bucks regain momentum against Magic heading into Game 3

Well, that's more like it.
For perhaps the first time since they arrived at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, the Milwaukee Bucks looked like the juggernaut that was steamrolling its way through the regular season before the coronavirus pandemic brought the sports world to an abrupt halt in March.
Milwaukee bounced back from a humiliating loss to the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series with a 111-96 victory on Thursday night.
Now, the Bucks need to find a way to maintain the intensity and keep the momentum when the series resumes Saturday afternoon.
"I’m happy our team was able to (play better defensively)," said forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 28 points and grabbed 20 rebounds Thursday. "We just got to keep doing this, keep doing it (in) Game 3, Game 4 and keep getting better every game."
"That’s what we’ve been doing all season and that’s what we’re going to start doing from today.”
Milwaukee showed improvement in all aspects of its game in the victory, especially on defense. The Bucks held the Magic, which shot 49.4% from the floor in the opener, to 34.8% in Game 2 and limited Orlando to 33 3-point attempts, down from 41 in Game 1. The Bucks also won the rebounding battle 57-42 and allowed only 24 points in the paint after the Magic scored 38 two days earlier.
It was the kind of performance Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer expected but he still found plenty of room for improvement.
The Bucks had difficulty at times holding off Orlando, which scored eight straight after falling behind by 23 late in the first half and then got within 12 midway through the third behind six straight shots by center Nikola Vucevic. Milwaukee's bench, led by guard Pat Connaughton, stifled both rallies.
Containing Vucevic has been no easy task. He hit 15 of 24 shots, including five 3-pointers, to finish with 35 points in Game 1 but the Bucks did a better job of guarding him on the perimeter in Game 2, when he hit only two of eight 3-point attempts.
"The entirety of the 48 minutes, I was mostly happy," Budenholzer said. "Vucevic, particularly it felt like the start of the third quarter, made some tough shots but the end of the day, I think we did a significantly better job in other areas and he's a very, very good player and we have a ton of respect for him. But I think overall our defense was in a good place."
Offensively, the Bucks hit 15 3-pointers — one more than they did in Game 1 -- and shot 47.2% overall. But Khris Middleton was largely silent for the second straight game. After going 4-for-12 from the floor and 2-for-6 from distance to finish with 14 points in Game 1, the All-Star swingman hit only one of eight shots Thursday, missing all four of his 3-point attempts and failing to get to the free throw line. He finished with two points.
Connaughton's 15-point contribution and 11 more off the bench from Donte DiVincenzo, combined with 20 points from center Brook Lopez and 13 from point guard Eric Bledsoe helped make up for Middleton's poor showing. For the Bucks to fully click on all cylinders, they will need to get his shot to start falling.
Despite those struggles, Antetokounmpo's confidence in Middleton hasn't waned.
“He knows what he needs to do. I’ve seen Khris come off a bad game and score 30, 35 (points)," Antetokounmpo said. "In Game 3, he’s going to be great.”
