Bucks re-sign Pat Connaughton as Wesley Matthews, Robin Lopez sign elsewhere

The original trade, which has yet to be formally announced, was one of two Horst orchestrated in the first hours after the NBA lifted its offseason moratorium. The other, which would have brought Bogdanovic to Milwaukee, fell apart Wednesday night and is now being investigated by the NBA for potential tampering violations since the Bucks technically were unable to negotiate a sign-and-trade with Bogdanovic until he officially became a restricted free agent Friday.

A new trade for Bogdanovic is unlikely and while remains available on the open market, the Bucks are already over the salary cap which limits their spending ability. Bogdanovic will likely draw offers much higher than the amount of money Milwaukee can offer with its two exceptions and, the Kings still have the right to match any offer Bogdanovic gets from interested teams.

Bogdanovic would have slid into the role filled last season by Matthews, who declined a $2.7 million option on Monday. The Madison native agreed to a $3.6 million offer to join Lebron James on the defending NBA champion Lakers while Lopez, who declined his own option worth $5 million, got a one-year deal from Washington.