Bucks re-sign forward Jordan Nwora

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks re-signed forward Jordan Nwora, it was announced Monday.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Sunday during the team’s Media Day event that “Jordan’s going to be with us” and that the team was working out the final details of a deal with the restricted free agent.

Nwora, 24, played 62 games last season and made 13 starts. He averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 19.1 minutes per game. He shot 40.3% from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range.

The Bucks selected Nwora out of Louisville with the 45th pick in the 2020 draft. The 6-foot-8 forward has made 15 starts and played 92 games in his two seasons.

The injury isn’t related to the issue that ended Middleton’s 2021-22 playoff run early.

The loss to Boston ended Milwaukee’s bid for a second straight title and has provided plenty of motivation as the Bucks prepare for the upcoming season.

When he was asked Sunday about his reaction to people calling him the best player in the world, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said that title should go to Stephen Curry, who led the Golden State Warriors to the most recent championship.

“Do I believe I’m the best player in the world? No,” Antetokounmpo said. “I think the best player in the world is the person that is the last one standing, the person that takes his team to the final, to the finish line and helps them win games and become champion.”

Free agent acquisition Joe Ingles won’t be ready for the start of the season as he recovers from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Ingles played 45 games in the 2021-22 season before hurting the knee in late January, knocking him out for the rest of that season.

Horst said Ingles could return as early as December but more realistically would make his Bucks’ debut in January.

“I’m very confident, but it’s just a bit of a process at the moment of seeing how it goes,” Ingles said.

One player who’s feeling better after an injury-riddled 2021-22 season is reserve guard George Hill, who dealt with neck and abdominal issues that limited him to 54 games. The 36-year-old Hill said he considered retirement but didn’t want to end his career with that kind of season.

“I felt like I let the city of Milwaukee down last year not being able to perform the way I normally perform,” Hill said. “I let my teammates down, being injured. And I thought about (retiring), but as a competitor, I didn’t want to go out like that.”

Milwaukee’s injury list isn’t limited to the players.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer had replacement surgery on his right ankle 4½-5½ weeks ago and had a scooter next to him as he sat and spoke to reporters. He wasn’t sure how the injury might impact him as the Bucks begin their preseason schedule Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies before heading to Abu Dhabi for exhibition games with the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.