Bucks-Raptors Tuesday night could be preview of another playoff showdown

"I watch them play and they win every game by 20 points," Nurse said. "I don't know what to make of it, other than nobody can even come close to them."

Milwaukee did play a rare close game Monday, needing overtime to edge Washington.

Milwaukee has been so good that Toronto has won 17 of its last 18 games after its 127-81 rout of Indiana and gained only one game in the standings while the Bucks went 16-2.

The teams are playing for the first time since the Bucks' victory in early November. They will also play a home-and-home series to begin April, so Nurse won't get too caught up in whatever happens Tuesday.

"They've really got it going so it'll be a challenge but we'll be OK. Either way it goes next game we'll be fine," Nurse said. "Keep on keeping on until we get to where we've got to go."

Zion VS. LeBron

Zion Williamson was perhaps the most hyped player entering the NBA since LeBron James, and so far he's done pretty well living up to the expectations.

Now he gets to see how he measures up against James himself.