Bucks pull away late to beat Magic on road

Milwaukee missed 17 of its first 24 3-point shots but drilled six 3s in the fourth quarter. Seconds after Gordon spectacularly dunked over Antetokounmpo to get the Magic within 88-86, Milwaukee’s superstar forward hit a straight-on 3-pointer that quieted the pandemic-restricted crowd of 3,248. He followed that up by finding Portis for another 3 as the Bucks went on a 22-2 run.

“He puts in a lot of time and effort in and he’s growing in all ways,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It was just two big plays because the momentum could have swung on the (Gordon) dunk. It’s a huge momentum swing for him to make the 3 and then to create the open 3 for Bobby.”

The teams were playing for the first time since last August, when they squared off in a first-round playoff series in the bubble at Walt Disney World. Orlando won Game 1 of that series before Milwaukee captured the next four. Milwaukee also won the four regular-season meetings with Orlando last season.

Milwaukee led 63-54 at the half despite missing 13 of its first 17 3-point shots. The Bucks forced eight turnovers in the second quarter and 11 in the first half and turned those Magic mistakes into 17 points.

In the fourth quarter, the Magic shot 7 of 21, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range.