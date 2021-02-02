Bucks president hopeful of allowing limited attendance by end of the month

MILWAUKEE — Fans won't be allowed at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers, but team officials are optimistic limited attendance will be allowed before the end of February.
During a virtual panel discussion Tuesday with the Milwaukee Business Journal, Bucks president Peter Feigin said the team was working to allow a number of fans to attend games in-person after the City of Milwaukee updated its restrictions on indoor gatherings that would allow up to 250 people to attend events, provided they remain seated and observe social-distancing measures.
The Bucks are hoping the city will allow an even greater number — up to 25% of capacity at the 17,341-seat arena — if the team can provide a safety plan that meets the approval of city health officials.
"There's no doubt how important our fans are and how much we miss them," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after practice Tuesday. "It's a big reason, if not the biggest reason, why we do this."
Their most recent home game with fans in attendance came March 4 of last season, a 119-100 victory over the Pacers. The league suspended operations one week later; when it finally resumed play in late July, it did so in a protective bubble setting without spectators.
Teams returned to their home arenas for the 2020-21 season but only eight — Atlanta, Cleveland, Indiana, Houston, Miami, New Orleans and Orlando — have allowed fans to attend games. The Toronto Raptors, who are playing their home games in Tampa, Florida, because of travel restrictions in Canada, were allowing fans until recently, when the number of cases in the area began rising.
Since starting the season, the Bucks have played a handful of games with some fans in attendance. It provided a brief respite from the monotony of having to create their own energy with canned noise pumped into otherwise-empty arenas, but was a far cry from the raucous atmosphere provided by capacity crowds in their own home.
"I might be biased but I think we have the best fans in the league," reserve guard Pat Connaughton said. "It's a shame for the rookies because they haven't experienced what it's like on opening night, or just any game when you run out of that tunnel when Giannis throws down a dunk or when it's a close game in the fourth quarter and we're making a comeback.
"The place just erupts."
In their first two seasons after moving from the Bradley Center, the Bucks compiled a home record of 63-18. Their 30-5 home record last season — before the shutdown — was the best in the league.
The Bucks have won eight of 10 home games this season.
"When it's safe and healthy and everybody deems it appropriate, we'll be waiting for them and welcoming them back with open arms and prepared to make them proud," Connaughton said. "We hope it's sooner rather than later because we miss our fans."