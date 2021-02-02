Bucks president hopeful of allowing limited attendance by end of the month

MILWAUKEE — Fans won't be allowed at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers, but team officials are optimistic limited attendance will be allowed before the end of February.

During a virtual panel discussion Tuesday with the Milwaukee Business Journal, Bucks president Peter Feigin said the team was working to allow a number of fans to attend games in-person after the City of Milwaukee updated its restrictions on indoor gatherings that would allow up to 250 people to attend events, provided they remain seated and observe social-distancing measures.

The Bucks are hoping the city will allow an even greater number — up to 25% of capacity at the 17,341-seat arena — if the team can provide a safety plan that meets the approval of city health officials.

"There's no doubt how important our fans are and how much we miss them," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after practice Tuesday. "It's a big reason, if not the biggest reason, why we do this."

Their most recent home game with fans in attendance came March 4 of last season, a 119-100 victory over the Pacers. The league suspended operations one week later; when it finally resumed play in late July, it did so in a protective bubble setting without spectators.

