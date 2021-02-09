Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday likely out until next week due to COVID-19 protocols

If that’s the case, the Bucks will be without Holiday for at least 10 days according to the NBA’s health and safety protocols and wouldn’t be cleared to return until he’s tested negative twice in a 24-hour span.

Even after he’s cleared, Holiday would have to go through two additional days of monitored individual workouts before he could return to regular action.

Losing Holiday is a blow for a team that was showing great improvement after spending the first few weeks of the season adapting to new teammates and tweaks to coach Mike Budenholzer’s offensive and defensive schemes.

During the first four games of Milwaukee’s current winning streak, Holiday averaged 17.5 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 67.4% from the floor and 54.5% from the 3-point line.

He also had been living up to his billing as one of the best defenders in the league, a big reason the Bucks have posted a 103.9 defensive rating over the past five games — the third-best in the league during that stretch — while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting including just 33.7% from distance.

“We’ve got to keep our focus ahead of us and try and get better and get ready for a good team in Phoenix,” Budenholzer said.