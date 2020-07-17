Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe not in bubble yet after testing positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledose tested positive for COVID-19 and is not currently with the team inside the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Following multiple reports of his positive test Thursday night, Bledsoe confirmed the news to ESPN's Malika Andrews, adding that he was "asymptomatic and feeling fine."

"Once I meet the NBA protocols, I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando," he told Andrews, who covered the Bucks last season.

Later Thursday, Bledsoe posted a message on Instagram that said "Mask up and stay safe!"

The Bucks closed their practice facility in Milwaukee four days before they were scheduled to leave for Orlando due to a positive test but neither general manager Jon Horst or coach Mike Budenholzer would say who tested positive for the virus.

After arriving at Walt Disney World last Thursday, Budenholzer said that not all of the team's traveling party made the trip but again, wouldn't offer any specifics.

In 56 games before the league shut down in March, Bledsoe was averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 27.2 minutes per game.

The Bucks held their first 5-on-5 practice earlier this week and are scheduled to resume game action July 31 against the Boston Celtics.