Bucks' playoff toughness should help them beat Suns for NBA title

Milwaukee also showed signs in its last game that it’s finally pulling out of the shooting slump that has hindered the Bucks throughout this postseason.

The Bucks have made just 31.1% of their 3-point attempts in the playoffs after shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc during the regular season. But after going 1 of 9 on 3-point attempts in the first quarter of Game 6 in Atlanta, the Bucks went 16 of 36 the rest of the game. If they’ve solved their 3-point issues, they’ll be much more formidable in the Finals.

Antetokounmpo’s injury also has caused the Bucks’ role players to step up.

Milwaukee relied almost entirely on its starting five against the Nets but got key contributions from reserves in the Atlanta series. Bobby Portis replaced Antetokounmpo in the starting lineup and scored 22 points in Game 5. Pat Connaughton and Jeff Teague came off the bench and combined for 24 points in Game 6.

If Antetokounmpo is back for the Finals, the Bucks now should have the type of depth that can produce a championship. Even if he isn’t available, the Bucks still showed in the last two games against Atlanta that they can give Phoenix all it can handle.

Prediction: Bucks in seven