Bucks place focus on overcoming 2-0 deficit to Heat

Trailing 2-0 in their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Miami Heat, the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in an unfamiliar position: with their backs firmly against a wall.
A loss Friday in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series wouldn't end Milwaukee's season but it would put the its championship hopes on the brink of a painful, stunning and abrupt ending.
"I think your character really comes through when you face adversity or when you’re tested and I think the character of this group is off the charts," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said in a video conference with reporters Thursday from from the NBA's bubble setting at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. "This is great. This is why you work all year, why you prepare and I think our guys’ ability to focus is going to be very good. Really, it’s the playoffs. It’s two good teams battling and we’ll be ready for Game 3.”
After falling to Miami twice during the pre-hiatus portion of the regular season, the Bucks knew the Heat would bring a challenge. While Milwaukee reasserted itself as the Eastern Conference's best with a 130-116 seeding-round victory last month, it wasn't overly surprising that the Heat pulled out a 115-104 victory in the series opener on Monday.
Game 2 on Wednesday was a gut punch, though, with Jimmy Butler making two free throws with no time remaining, giving Miami a 116-114 victory.
The Bucks might not have even been in chase mode down the stretch had they not gone 7-for-25 on 3-point attempts, or missed six free throws — including a pair by Giannis Antetokounmpo with 43 seconds left — or given up 17 points on the fast break and 22 points off turnovers.
After spending most of their practice session Thursday studying film, center Brook Lopez had little doubt that he and his teammates still had the ability to get back on track.
“I thought the most important thing we took away from film was just that we did get better in Game 2 and we just have to keep improving and getting better," Lopez said.
The Bucks know just how quickly a team can rally back from an 2-0 deficit. They were on the wrong end of such a rally last year, when their two-game lead over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals disappeared, with Toronto going on to win the NBA title.
As the league's best team, record-wise, during the regular season, rattling off four in a row isn't out of the realm of possibility. But the Bucks know they will have to step up their games, individually and collectively, while focusing only on the game at hand and not the rest of the series.
Lopez doesn't think that will be a problem.
"We're not focused on anything after Game 3 and we're not looking back at what happened in Games 2 or 1," he said. "We're focused on what's in front of us."
Miami knows Milwaukee's best shot is coming.
“We have veteran guys that understand how tough a seven-game series is,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Just how our guys’ bodies feel today has garnered the healthy, deep respect needed for our opponent. We know how dangerous they are. We know how much urgency they’re going to come out with ... and we have to do things at a high level.”
