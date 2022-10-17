Bucks' Pat Connaughton to miss about 3 weeks with strained calf

Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf.
Connaughton had missed the Bucks’ final two preseason games with calf soreness. The Bucks said Connaughton underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed the strain and will be out for approximately three weeks.
Connaughton, 29,
signed a contract extension this summer after averaging 9.9 points, 26 minutes and 2.2 3-pointers per game to set career highs in all three categories. The 6-foot-5 guard also had 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
The Bucks also are expected
to open the season without three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton and veteran free-agent signee Joe Ingles. Middleton underwent surgery on his left wrist this summer and is hoping to return early this season. Ingles is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and isn’t expected to make his Bucks debut until December or January.
The Bucks open the season Thursday at Philadelphia.
'This is history': See all the memorable photos as fans erupt outside Fiserv Forum after Bucks win title
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate in “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The space was expanded to accommodate 65,000 fans but still overflowed.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
From left, Milwaukee Bucks fans Nate Lauber Shelly Rosenkranz and Chris Daniels, all of Fond du Lac, Wis. celebrate in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The team earned a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns to win their first NBA Championship title since 1971. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate during the first quarter in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The team earned a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns to win their first NBA Championship title since 1971. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate during the fourth quarter as the team earned a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns to win their first NBA championship since 1971.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans celebrate during the fourth quarter Tuesday night in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Jesus Villegas, of Sheboygan, encourages Bucks fans outside Fiserv Forum Tuesday.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans watch history unfold outside Fiserv Forum as the Milwaukee Bucks win their first NBA championship in 50 years.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Sam Schmitt of Cross Plains, Wis. has a beer can added to his antler-themed headware in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate during the fourth quarter in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The team earned a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns to win their first NBA Championship title since 1971. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokoumpo await entrance to the game n the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans gather in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Greg Lambrecht of Milwaukee, Wis. joins Milwaukee Bucks fans in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans in the “Deer District” celebrate outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans with a “Fear the Deer” slogan incorporated into his braids makes his way through the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans gather in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans gather in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship on July 20.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans gather in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans watch from the top level of a parking ramp adjacent to the Fiserv Forum’s “Deer District” where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
BARRY ADAMS STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!