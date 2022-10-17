 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Bucks' Pat Connaughton to miss about 3 weeks with strained calf

  • 0
Pat Connaughton shooting, AP generic file photo

Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots over De'Andre Hunter of the Atlanta Hawks during a preseason  game in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

 KAMRAN JEBREILI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf.

Connaughton had missed the Bucks’ final two preseason games with calf soreness. The Bucks said Connaughton underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed the strain and will be out for approximately three weeks.

Connaughton, 29, signed a contract extension this summer after averaging 9.9 points, 26 minutes and 2.2 3-pointers per game to set career highs in all three categories. The 6-foot-5 guard also had 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

The Bucks also are expected to open the season without three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton and veteran free-agent signee Joe Ingles.

People are also reading…

Middleton underwent surgery on his left wrist this summer and is hoping to return early this season. Ingles is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and isn’t expected to make his Bucks debut until December or January.

The Bucks open the season Thursday at Philadelphia.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Bucks re-sign forward Jordan Nwora

Bucks re-sign forward Jordan Nwora

The Bucks re-signed forward Jordan Nwora, a 2020 draft pick who played 62 games last season, averaging 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 19.1 minutes per game. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Julia Orzol, Kelly Sheffield recap Wisconsin's win over Michigan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics