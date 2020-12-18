Bucks overhaul roster in attempt to improve playoff fortunes after consecutive flameouts

“Obviously everybody wants to win a championship,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m not playing not to win a championship. I’m not playing to be second, third or fifth. I’m playing to be the best. Obviously (you) want to be at the end, the last team standing. But you’ve got to take steps to that.”

The Bucks gave up guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, first-round draft pick R.J. Hampton and two future first-round selections as part of the four-team deal that brought Holiday to Milwaukee.

That trade could have severely hindered Milwaukee’s chances of revamping its roster if Antetokounmpo leaves. But that's not something the Bucks have to worry about anymore.

“It’s special to add (Holiday) to our team,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Just the kind of guy he is and what he brings, we just feel like you know, He’s a perfect fit for us and it’s going to make us better.”

NEW BENCH MOB

The Bucks have almost an entirely new group of reserves.

Hill, Robin Lopez, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Marvin Williams and Sterling Brown have departed. The Bucks added Bobby Portis, D.J. Augustin, Bryn Forbes and Torrey Craig.