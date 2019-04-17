MILWAUKEE — After an inconsistent start that left the Milwaukee Bucks trailing the Detroit Pistons 59-58 at halftime, Giannis Antetokounmpo came out of the break on a mission, scoring 7 points in less than 90 seconds as Milwaukee regained the lead and never looked back.

Antetokounmp finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds as the Bucks defeated the Pistons, 120-99, in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at the Fiserv Forum.

Eric Bledsoe led all scorers with 27 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists, while Khris Middleton scored 24, despite shooting only 2 of 6 from 3-point range.

Luke Kennard, who hit 4 of 6 from long range, led the Pistons with 19 points as the series moves to Detroit for Game 3 on Saturday night.

Andre Drummond had 18 points and 16 rebounds, but struggled to slow Antetokounmpo in the paint and Reggie Jackson also added 18 points for Detroit.

