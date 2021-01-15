Bucks overcome free throw shooting woes to beat Mavericks

Antetokounmpo still scored 31 points as the Bucks won their fourth straight. Luka Doncic had 28 points and 13 rebounds for Dallas, which also got 22 points from Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Mavericks entered the night having won 11 of the past 14 regular-season meetings with the Bucks. Dallas also swept two preseason matchups in Milwaukee last month.

Milwaukee went 0-2 against Dallas and 56-15 against the rest of the NBA during the 2019-20 regular season.

Dallas had chances to win this one late as well after trailing by as many as 14 early, but Trey Burke and Kristaps Porzingis missed potential go-ahead 3-pointers in the final 21 seconds.

Doncic appeared to want a timeout to be called once Dallas got the offensive rebound off Burke's miss. The Mavs instead worked the ball to Porzingis, who missed with 10.4 seconds left.

“It’s very difficult to call a timeout and go against a Milwaukee set defense out of the timeout," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said.

Carlisle added that he thought the Mavericks got two good shots.

“It's Coach's decision,” Doncic said. “If we would have made the shot, everything would have been good.”