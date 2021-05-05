Bucks outlast Wizards in high-scoring show at Fiserv Forum

In the paint

P.J. Tucker replaced Middleton in the lineup and made his first start since the Bucks acquired him from Houston on March 19. Tucker went scoreless in 20 minutes before leaving with a sore jaw. Tucker had started all 32 games in which he had appeared for the Rockets. ... Anthony Gill, who didn't play at all in either of the Wizards' first two games with the Bucks, filled in for Hachimura and made his third start of the season. ... Washington's 43 free throw attempts were the most by a Bucks opponent this season. ... The Wizards posted the highest first-half point total by any Bucks opponent all season. ... Chandler Hutchinson left with a bruised left knee after playing three minutes.