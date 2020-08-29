Bucks oust Magic, roll into second-round matchup with Heat

Middleton followed with a fade from the top of the key, Williams added another 3 and Middleton's free throw pushed the Bucks' lead back to 105-93 with 5:24 left.

The game marked first NBA action since the Bucks refused to take the court for a playoff game Wednesday night in protest of the recent police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee's boycott led to a pause in all NBA play for two days while players convened to consider abandoning the remainder of the season before ultimately deciding to resume the postseason.

Before tipoff, a moment of silence was held to honor former NBA player Clifford Robinson, long-time college basketball coach Lute Olson and Black actor Chadwick Boseman, who all passed away in the past few days.

Players and staff knelt, many with arms locked, as the national anthem played.

Milwaukee's George Hill, who was among the catalysts for Wendesday's boycott, could be seen on camera standing in a corridor near the locker rooms during the anthem before walking out to the court.

Orlando stayed close into the second quarter and was within six points when Marvin Williams' 3 began a 23-12 Bucks run to end the half.

The spurt included Antetokounmpo's left handed dribble down the lane for a driving one-handed dunk and his alley-oop dunk of Bledsoe's lob. Middleton added two 3s, the second as he was fouled for a 4-point play that made it 67-50 at halftime.