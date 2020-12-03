Bucks open training camp with retooled roster

MILWAUKEE — Not even two months have passed since the Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up a most unusual NBA season by beating the Miami Heat in the Finals but the league is ready to get back to work.

Training camps opened this week as teams prepare for the 2020-21 season, which for the Milwaukee Bucks will begin on Dec. 23 at the Boston Celtics. That leaves little time for players to get into playing shape, especially for teams such as Milwaukee, which will try to assimilate nine new players to a returning cast anchored by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, All-Star Khris Middleton and center Brock Lopez.

Headlining the list of newcomers is point guard Jrue Holiday, who has established himself as one of the best defenders in the game while also proving to be both an efficient scorer and effective playmaker during his 11-year career.

"It's special to add him to our team," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "Just the kind of guy he is and what he brings, we just feel like he's a perfect fit for us and he's going to make us better."

Though many consider him to be the final piece to a potential championship puzzle, Holiday insists he doesn't feel any added pressure. Instead, he's looking forward to an opportunity to play for a bona fide contender for the first time in his career.