Bucks open training camp with retooled roster

MILWAUKEE — Not even two months have passed since the Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up a most unusual NBA season by beating the Miami Heat in the Finals but the league is ready to get back to work.
Training camps opened this week as teams prepare for the 2020-21 season, which for the Milwaukee Bucks will begin on Dec. 23 at the Boston Celtics. That leaves little time for players to get into playing shape, especially for teams such as Milwaukee, which will try to assimilate nine new players to a returning cast anchored by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, All-Star Khris Middleton and center Brock Lopez.
Headlining the list of newcomers is point guard Jrue Holiday, who has established himself as one of the best defenders in the game while also proving to be both an efficient scorer and effective playmaker during his 11-year career.
"It's special to add him to our team," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "Just the kind of guy he is and what he brings, we just feel like he's a perfect fit for us and he's going to make us better."
Though many consider him to be the final piece to a potential championship puzzle, Holiday insists he doesn't feel any added pressure. Instead, he's looking forward to an opportunity to play for a bona fide contender for the first time in his career.
"If you can’t handle pressure, then you probably shouldn’t be in the sport, to be completely honest," Holiday said. "For me, being able to control that and handle that through my family life, handle that with my teammates who support me and I them, I feel like that’s kind of how you get through those type of pressure times.”
After botching a potential deal that would have added Sacramento wing Bogdan Bogdanovic to the mix, Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst signed guards Bryn Forbes and D.J. Augustin and forwards Bobby Portis and Torrey Craig to round out the roster.
"I think there's a a real excitement for this team in this group," Budenholzer said. "We feel like there's a roster here that will get better every day."
With limited time to get acquainted on the court — and an ongoing pandemic that will continue to limit overall interaction — it will be up to the returning players to help the newcomers get comfortable with each other, Budenholzer's system and the team's overall culture.
And it will also fall on the returning players to get to know their new teammates' playing styles as well, in order to help establish the same camaraderie and chemistry that fueled the team's regular-season success over the last two seasons.
"It's definitely going to be tough," Middleton said. "We have to find creative ways to get to know each other."
If there's a bright side to the shortened offseason and condensed training camp, it's that the Bucks didn't have much time to dwell on their disappointing end to the 2019-20 season.
After blowing a 2-0 lead over Toronto in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals, the Bucks were steamrolling their way through the 2020 regular season before the coronavirus pandemic brought the league to a screeching halt in March. When play resumed, the Bucks looked out-of-sorts during their seeding-round games but still locked up the top overall seed for the playoffs, only to be run out of the Orlando bubble by the Heat in a five-game conference semifinal upset.
"You sit back and you reflect and you think about the missed opportunity we had in the bubble and the season before and you get a little bit angry,' Middleton said. "You have to use that as fuel and motivation for the upcoming season."
It was a stunning finish for a team that began the year with legitimate championship aspirations, and those remain the same heading into this new season, despite the influx of new faces.
"I think we're a great team and we added a lot of nice pieces that can help us improve and get to that goal," Middleton said. "I'm excited for the season."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!