Bucks never trail, defeat Nets to force Game 7

Durant occasionally seemed on the verge of leading the Nets back once again Thursday.

He scored 10 straight Nets points during one third-quarter stretch as Brooklyn narrowed a 14-point deficit to five. He sparked a 10-0 run early in the fourth quarter that got the margin down to five again.

Each time, Middleton responded by making a basket or getting to the free throw line.

“You know in those moments, he's going to make the right play,” Antetokounmpo said. “We know that when he feels good, we've got to give him the ball.”

Middleton shot 11 of 16 from the floor and 11 of 12 on free throw attempts and had 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Antetokounmpo shot 12 of 20 and had 17 rebounds. Jrue Holiday delivered 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Durant had 32 points and 11 rebounds. James Harden had 16 points for Brooklyn but still looked as though he was at far less than full strength in his second game since returning from a hamstring injury.

Harden had left Game 1 in the opening minute with right hamstring tightness and returned in Game 5 but shot 1 of 10 and scored just five points.