Bucks-Nets: Winner moves on, loser goes home

Brooklyn is 6-0 at home in the playoffs and 24-3 against East teams at Barclays Center this season.

“We haven’t won on the road yet and that’s the only way we knew we were going to win this series, if we got a win on the road, and it’s coming down to the last game,” Middleton said.

With Irving sidelined by a sprained ankle and Harden limited in his return from right hamstring tightness, the Nets are a shell of the team that led the league in shooting percentage and was second in scoring this season.

The Nets have been held below 100 points in three of the past four games and might not have gotten there without Durant's 49 points in their 114-108 victory in Game 5.

“Since Game 3 to Game 6, we’ve played four great games and we’ve just got to keep trusting one another, keep trusting our habits, keep making it tough for them,” Antetokounmpo said.

Durant scored 32 more in Game 6 and Harden had 16, but Blake Griffin was the only other Nets player in double figures with 12. Jeff Green managed only five after his 27 points in Game 5 and Brooklyn got only nine points from its bench as Steve Nash largely stuck with his starters.