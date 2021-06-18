Bucks-Nets: Winner moves on, loser goes home

NEW YORK — Brooklyn's blockbuster trade brought James Harden to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, creating a team with potential to shoot its way out of any situation.
Milwaukee's move gave Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton a top two-way guard in Jrue Holiday, who could run his team and slow down the other.
Both teams hoped their big trade was the one that would lead to a championship.
One of them won't even get halfway there.
The Nets and Bucks play Game 7 of their second-round series Saturday in Brooklyn, with the winner moving on to play for the Eastern Conference title and the loser falling well short of expectations.
The Nets are trying to reach the conference finals for the first time since making their only NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003. The Bucks are trying to avoid a second straight second-round exit, but are 0-7 all-time in Game 7s on the road.
“With everything we’ve built and been through, we got the second seed for this particular reason and we’ve just got to go out there and hoop,” Harden said. “At home. One game.”
In a series where the home team has won every game, the Nets hope their strong ending to the regular season pays off now. They won their final five games to finish two games ahead of the Bucks for the No. 2 seed, giving them home-court advantage in this round.
Brooklyn is 6-0 at home in the playoffs and 24-3 against East teams at Barclays Center this season.
“We haven’t won on the road yet and that’s the only way we knew we were going to win this series, if we got a win on the road, and it’s coming down to the last game,” Middleton said.
With Irving sidelined by a sprained ankle and Harden limited in his return from right hamstring tightness, the Nets are a shell of the team that led the league in shooting percentage and was second in scoring this season.
The Nets have been held below 100 points in three of the past four games and might not have gotten there without Durant's 49 points in their 114-108 victory in Game 5.
“Since Game 3 to Game 6, we’ve played four great games and we’ve just got to keep trusting one another, keep trusting our habits, keep making it tough for them,” Antetokounmpo said.
Durant scored 32 more in Game 6 and Harden had 16, but Blake Griffin was the only other Nets player in double figures with 12. Jeff Green managed only five after his 27 points in Game 5 and Brooklyn got only nine points from its bench as Steve Nash largely stuck with his starters.
“This is what it is. This is the deck we have,” Nash said. “We’re going to solve as many puzzles as we can and we’re also going to try to play our hearts out and enjoy the opportunity, as we have done all year. We’ve found ways to persevere and give ourselves an opportunity when it didn’t look good and for us inside our group we feel great.”
Meanwhile, Middleton comes off his best performance, with 38 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in Game 6 after struggling early in the series. Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 17 rebounds, his fourth straight 30-10 game.
Keep an eye on
Middleton. With 29.3 points per game over the past four, the All-Star looks nothing like the player who opened the series by missing 25 of his first 31 shots. He was 11-for-16 in Game 6 and the Nets have to find some way to slow him down Saturday.
Injury watch
Irving has been ruled out for the third straight game. Harden said he hoped to continue improving heading into Game 7, after missing all but 43 seconds of the first four games. He appeared to be moving better Thursday, but still not enough to play with much pace.
“It’s like, this is not the way we envisioned our playoff run, losing Ky, having James being the position he’s in, Jeff Green being in the position he’s in,” Nash said. “So we just look at this as a great opportunity. We’re still here, we’re still alive given everything that’s happened to us.”
Pressure is on
Durant. The series might already be over if not for his historic performance in Game 5. Now it's the season that might be over after Saturday if he can't find some way to dazzle again with the lack of help the Nets appear capable of giving him right now.
Battle of NBA stars: 5 things to know about Milwaukee Bucks' second-round matchup with Brooklyn Nets
SHORT-HANDED SEASON SERIES
Brooklyn never had its three stars together against Milwaukee. Irving missed the Nets' 125-123 home victory on Jan. 18 in their second game after acquiring Harden from Houston. Durant and Harden (above), who have combined for two MVP awards and seven scoring titles, put up 64 points that night.
THE SHOW GOES ON
The Bucks have already lost starting guard Donte DiVincenzo (above) for the playoffs after he tore a ligament in his left ankle during Game 3. But Nash said versatile forward Jeff Green is improving from a left foot injury that sidelined him the final three games of the first round.
"We've said it since the injury happened, we've got to move forward, we've got to step up," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday. "Everybody's just got to continue to be themselves; execute, defend and compete, which is a lot of things Donte does well."
BROOK IN BROOKLYN
Bucks center Brook Lopez (above) will be back in Barclays Center, having played for the Nets in Brooklyn and New Jersey. He scored the most points in franchise history.
“I think I’m excited to go back and play in Brooklyn, play on that court again in Barclays, but obviously we’re going to be pretty focused once tipoff comes,” he said.
FORBES FOR 3
Bryn Forbes (above) averaged 18.3 points and shot 16 of 30 from 3-point range during the final three games of the Bucks’ first-round sweep of Miami. He was a combined 7 of 12 from beyond the arc in the Bucks' two-game sweep of the Nets in May.
BUCKS ON THE BOARDS
Milwaukee had a double-digit rebounding edge in each game against Miami and dominated the glass by a margin of 16.8 boards per game. The Bucks' size advantage may make Nash consider reinserting former starting center DeAndre Jordan (above) into the rotation.