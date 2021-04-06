Bucks miss shot at buzzer, lose to Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — Kelly Oubre Jr. converted a pair of free throws with 7.7 seconds left to give Golden State the lead, and Milwaukee missed at the end as the Warriors held off the Bucks 122-121 on Tuesday night.

Stephen Curry made a 3-pointer with 1:06 to play on the way to 41 points with five 3-pointers as Golden State worked until the final buzzer to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jrue Holiday scored the go-ahead basket after his offensive rebound with 29 seconds left.

Andrew Wiggins’ driving dunk with 1:59 to play made it a one-point game, then Golden State got a defensive stop before Kent Bazemore put his team ahead the next time down.

Khris Middleton scored 28 points as Milwaukee again missed injured big man Giannis Antetokounmpo. Holiday finished with 29 points as Milwaukee’s three-game winning streak ended.

Antetokounmpo sat out his second straight game with a sore left knee after missing a 129-128 win at Sacramento on Saturday.

“He was warming up tonight and just felt it a little bit,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said.