Bucks, minus Giannis Antetokounmpo, stave off Kings

Haliburton was honored at a ceremony in his hometown of Oshkosh on Friday. The Kings guard had his No. 14 jersey retired at Oshkosh North High School and was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame. Sacramento interim coach Alvin Gentry attended the ceremony. … Team leading scorer D’Aaron Fox (21-point average) was out with a left ankle injury. … Davis scored 35 points in the Kings’ 133-131 loss to Detroit on Wednesday. “He’s getting consistent minutes now and it’s showing in his play,” Gentry said. ... Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) and Grayson Allen (left hip soreness) sat out with injuries. … Allen was ejected from the Bucks’ 94-90 win over Chicago on Friday after committing a Flagrant 2 foul on the Bulls’ Alex Caruso, who broke his right wrist on the play. Caruso is expected to be out six to eight weeks. “Competition is tough and there are things that happen in the games that are unfortunate,” Budenholzer said. “I know Caruso is going to miss some time and I feel for him. I don’t want that for any of our opponents, for anybody. But there was nothing done that was intentional. Grayson has been nothing but great for us.”