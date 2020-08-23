Bucks' Mike Budenholzer distant second to Raptors' Nick Nurse for NBA Coach of the Year

Toronto's celebration last year was just winding down when Leonard, the NBA Finals MVP, decided to join the Los Angeles Clippers. Nurse was in Las Vegas when he got the news. Many people assumed the Raptors would fall out of contention this year.

But Nurse was used to losing players who were called up to NBA teams. Just as he did then, he looked at it as a chance for players such as Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet to take big leaps.

"There's guys clamoring for opportunity, there really is, on your team," Nurse said. "They're young and they're developing and it ends up being a fortunate situation for some of those guys."

The Raptors hardly missed a beat, rolling to a 53-19 record and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They have a 3-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets and will try to finish the sweep on Sunday.

Nurse is 111-43 in two seasons. He has more than validated the Raptors' decision to fire Dwane Casey in 2018, even though Casey had been Coach of the Year that season after guiding Toronto to a 59-23 record.

But the Raptors kept getting overrun by LeBron James and Cleveland in the playoffs. So team president Masai Ujiri decided to part ways with Casey, the franchise's career leader in victories, and promote Nurse, who had been an assistant for five years.